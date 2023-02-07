JUST IN
Bharti Airtel Q3 net profit jumps 91% to Rs 1,588 cr; ARPU rises to Rs 193
SoftBank Group reports massive $5.9 bn net loss amid global tech meltdown
Ambuja Cements reports 46% rise in profit to Rs 328.9 crore in Q3FY23
Power Mech Projects Dec quarter net profit rises 54% to Rs 50 crore
APSEZ Q3 net profit declines 12.94% to Rs 1,336 crore, total expenses rise
Tata Steel posts surprise Rs 2,224 crore net loss in December quarter
Muthoot Finance consolidated net dips 11% YoY to Rs 934 crore in Q3
JK Paper Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 329 cr on robust demand
EaseMyTrip Q3 profit rises 4% YoY at Rs 41.7 cr, revenue increases 58%
Tata Steel slips into red; posts Rs 2,501 cr loss in Q3 on higher expenses
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Aditya Birla Fashion reports steep drop of 92% in profit for Dec quarter
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Adani Green Energy Q3 net profit more than doubles to Rs 103 crore

Adani Green Energy's consolidated net profit more than doubled to Rs 103 crore in the December quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

Topics
Adani Green Energy | Gautam Adani | Adani Group

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Adani, Gautam Adani
Photo: Bloomberg

Adani Green Energy's consolidated net profit more than doubled to Rs 103 crore in the December quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The consolidated net profit of the company was at Rs 49 crore in the year-ago period, according to a BSE filing on Tuesday.

Total income in the third quarter of the current fiscal rose to Rs 2,258 crore from Rs 1,471 crore in the same period a year ago.

The solar CUF (Capacity Utilisation Factor) and sale of energy improved with the integration of a high-quality SB Energy portfolio having a CUF of 26.0 per cent in the April-December 2022 period, consistent high plant availability, improved grid availability and improved solar irradiation.

The sale of energy from the wind portfolio has increased significantly backed by strong capacity addition. However, the wind CUF has reduced primarily due to a one-off disruption in the transmission line (force majeure) for a 150 MW plant in Gujarat, which is now fully restored.

"We are making steady progress in our endeavour to lead the way towards large-scale adoption of affordable clean energy in India and we are on track to achieve our long-term renewable capacity addition target," Vneet S Jaain, MD & CEO of Adani Green Energy, said.

Adani Green Energy's operating capacity is now set to increase to 8,300 MW, the largest in India, by the end of FY23, as per the filing.

The newly commissioned solar-wind hybrid plants of 1,440 MW deploy the latest technologies such as bi-facial PV modules and horizontal single-axis tracking technology to capture maximum energy from the sun as well as technologically advanced wind turbine generators leading to a high hybrid CUF.

The company, part of the Adani group, has an overall portfolio of 20.4 GW, including operating, under-construction and awarded projects catering to investment-grade counterparties.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Adani Green Energy

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 17:11 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.