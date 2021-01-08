Capgemini appoints Olivier Sevillia as group COO effective January 1

-
ALSO READ
IT industry headed for Uberisation of workforce: Capgemini India CEO
Wipro's Rishad Premji, CEO Delaporte to go for major change to boost growth
Unsure of hiring fresh graduates, IT companies venture off campus
Gained in translation - jobs and love for foreign tongues in India
Zomato COO Gaurav Gupta steps down to focus on firm's nutrition business
-
French tech major Capgemini, which employs about half of its global workforce in India, has appointed Olivier Sevillia as its Group Chief Operating Officer, effective January 1, 2021. In this role, Sevillia is responsible for the Group’s strategic business units and sales, with a focus on applying the Group’s deep and broad industry expertise to be a strategic business partner to its clients.
“At the start of this new year, it is my pleasure to recognize Olivier Sevillia as the Group’s chief operating officer. Having been with Capgemini for 30 years, Olivier has built an impressive track record in leading and operating strategic businesses across the Group,” said Aiman Ezzat, CEO of the Capgemini Group. “As COO, Olivier’s breadth of experience and proven business acumen will add great value to our client partnerships worldwide, while supporting me and the rest of the leadership team in realizing our Group priorities.”
Up until December 2020, Sevillia had been CEO of Capgemini’s Europe strategic business unit since July 2018. Before this, from 2011, he led the Application Services Continental Europe strategic business unit. In January 2014 Sevillia joined the group executive board and his role expanded to managing the operations of two additional strategic business units: Business Services and Capgemini Consulting. From January 2016 he also steered the Group's digital strategy and service line.
ALSO READ: Reliance Capital's total outstanding debt rises to Rs 20,380 crore
In January 2009, Sevillia joined the Capgemini Group's executive committee as head of South Europe and France for systems integration. Prior to that, from 2007 to 2008, he established and developed Capgemini Consulting Western Europe after acting as head of Capgemini Consulting France between 2003-2006. Sevillia joined Capgemini in 1990 where, until 2002, he successively had business development and general management responsibility for profit centres in Capgemini’s systems integration business in France.
Sevillia holds a Master of Science in IT from ENSIIE (1987) and is a graduate from HEC Paris (1990), where he gained an MBA and from the Stanford Business School Executive Program (2008). He also supports the institutions where he studied, having been the chairman of the board of the Master of Science he attended at ENSIIE and is currently the chairman of The HEC Paris Foundation.
Capgemini has about 125,000 employees in India of its global headcount of 270,000.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU