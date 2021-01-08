Capgemini appoints Olivier Sevillia as group COO effective January 1

French tech major Capgemini, which employs about half of its global workforce in India, has appointed Olivier Sevillia as its Group Chief Operating Officer, effective January 1, 2021. In this role, Sevillia is responsible for the Group’s strategic business units and sales, with a focus on applying the Group’s deep and broad industry expertise to be a strategic business partner to its clients.

“At the start of this new year, it is my pleasure to recognize Olivier Sevillia as the Group’s chief operating officer. Having been with for 30 years, Olivier has built an impressive track record in leading and operating strategic businesses across the Group,” said Aiman Ezzat, CEO of the Group. “As COO, Olivier’s breadth of experience and proven business acumen will add great value to our client partnerships worldwide, while supporting me and the rest of the leadership team in realizing our Group priorities.”

Up until December 2020, Sevillia had been CEO of Capgemini’s Europe strategic business unit since July 2018. Before this, from 2011, he led the Application Services Continental Europe strategic business unit. In January 2014 Sevillia joined the group executive board and his role expanded to managing the operations of two additional strategic business units: Business Services and Consulting. From January 2016 he also steered the Group's digital strategy and service line.





In January 2009, Sevillia joined the Capgemini Group's executive committee as head of South Europe and France for systems integration. Prior to that, from 2007 to 2008, he established and developed Capgemini Consulting Western Europe after acting as head of Capgemini Consulting France between 2003-2006. Sevillia joined Capgemini in 1990 where, until 2002, he successively had business development and general management responsibility for profit centres in Capgemini’s systems integration business in France.

Sevillia holds a Master of Science in IT from ENSIIE (1987) and is a graduate from HEC Paris (1990), where he gained an MBA and from the Stanford Business School Executive Program (2008). He also supports the institutions where he studied, having been the chairman of the board of the Master of Science he attended at ENSIIE and is currently the chairman of The HEC Paris Foundation.

Capgemini has about 125,000 employees in India of its global headcount of 270,000.