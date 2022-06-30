JUST IN
Captive network a back-door entry to BigTech companies, says COAI

In its guidelines on captive non-public networks, the government has allowed direct allotment of spectrum to enterprises

Topics
COAI | telecom sector | Department of Telecommunications

BS Reporter 

The move will benefit companies as their cash requirement would come down. It will unblock the cash of telecom operators that they keep with banks to furnish bank guarantees.
The Cellular Operators’ Association of India (COAI) has asked the government to relook at captive non-public network guidelines to provide a level-playing field between telecom companies and enterprises.

“Private networks at different locations under one licence by taking leased line connectivity to connect multiple locations should not be permitted. Cloud connectivity should be specifically barred,” COAI director general SP Kochhar said in a letter to the department of telecommunications (DoT) on Thursday.

In its guidelines on captive non-public networks, the government has allowed direct allotment of spectrum to enterprises.

First Published: Thu, June 30 2022. 22:08 IST

