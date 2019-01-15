Car exports move into lower gear as more nations move towards protectionism

India’s ambition of becoming a large competitive base for car exports has hit a speed-breaker as some of the importing nations act to discourage imports by putting in place non-tariff barriers. Shipments from the country grew consistently for six years before registering a marginal drop of over a per cent in FY18.

This reversal is not an aberration and export of passenger vehicles cars, vans and utility vehicles has seen a dip of more than eight per cent in the first nine months of FY19. The two consecutive years of decline comes after exports hit an all-time high of ...