'You are insulting judges': SC warns ONGC of contempt over arbitrator fees

-
ALSO READ
Supreme Court says firecracker ban not against any community
Regulation of medical education has become business, tragedy of nation: SC
SC orders probe into collusion of Tihar officials with ex-Unitech promoters
Half baked petitions based on newspaper reports need to be discouraged: SC
SC refuses bail to gangster Abu Salem in 1995 Pradeep Jain murder case
-
The Supreme Court on Wednesday warned the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) of contempt, for declining to pay fees to the arbitrators, retired judges, who have been arbitrating its dispute with Schlumberger Asia Services Ltd.
A bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana and comprising Justices A.S. Bopanna and Hima Kohli said the public sector undertakings have so much money that they keep filing frivolous proceedings. "Then you have an issue in paying the arbitrators."
The Chief Justice said: "What do you think of yourselves? We will issue contempt notice.
"You are insulting the judges. Why? because you have a lot of money."
The bench said that it was not happy to read the concerns raised by a retired judge in his letter to the court. Expressing displeasure with the ONGC's conduct, the bench said: "Look at the arrogance of ONGC. I think they have a lot of money so they think they can do anything. How can this be permitted?"
The top court sought Attorney General K.K. Venugopal's intervention in the matter, and asked him to speak to the ONGC and ensure that the issue is resolved.
"This is an arbitration case and court-appointed judges," it said, adding: "Please speak to ONGC. It is extremely embarrassing."
The AG submitted before the bench that he will take up the issue with the PSU. After hearing the arguments, the top court scheduled the matter for further hearing after one week.
The matter was listed for hearing following a letter written to the top court by one of the arbitrators, a retired Bombay High Court judge, seeking his recusal as arbitrator.
In January this year, the top court appointed former Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court Justice Jai Narayan Patel and former Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Shivax Jal Vazifdar to the panel of arbitrators. After Justice Vazifdar recused himself from the matter, Justice S.C. Dharmadhikari replaced him.
Justice Dharmadhikari subsequently wrote a letter to the top court seeking to recuse himself as an arbitrator.
--IANS
ss/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU