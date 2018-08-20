Carmakers in India see higher sales but lesser footfalls at showrooms

Carmakers in India are seeing a decline in footfalls at the showrooms even though the volume of sales is going up year after year as buyers now rely more on the product information available online to arrive at a purchase decision. “The showroom footfalls are going down because the moment of truth is happening in the comfort of the drawing rooms of the customers.

So, they are doing lot of research and finally coming to the showrooms. Earlier the customers used to make three-four visits to different showrooms before taking a decision," said R S Kalsi, senior executive ...