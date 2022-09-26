JUST IN
We've moved away from being a founder-run company: BharatPe's Sameer Suhail
Business Standard

Cash crunch pushes AirAsia India to take short-term loans of Rs 630 crore

The Tata Group is yet to take a decision on its merger with Air India. Both Vistara and Air India are full-service carriers

Topics
AirAsia | AirAsia India

Deepak Patel 

Airasia
The low-cost carrier currently operates 28 aircraft in its fleet

Tata Group-owned AirAsia India, which is in the process of being merged with Air India Express, has taken short-term loans worth Rs 630 crore during the last six months to deal with cash crunch.

First Published: Mon, September 26 2022. 06:10 IST

