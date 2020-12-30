CBI books IVRCL in Rs 4,837 cr-bank fraud after extensive searches

-
ALSO READ
Cut stake in top public sector banks to 51% in 12-18 months: RBI to govt
Financials extend fall; Nifty PSU Bank index slips 8% in a week
Loss-making banks back to black but little to cheer
Canara Bank surges 7% as Rs 2,000 crore QIP opens for subscription
Nifty PSU Bank index surges 5%; Canara Bank, BoB, Indian Bank gain over 5%
-
The Central Bureau or Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday filed a corruption case against debt-laden IVRCL, a listed firm, its managing director Sudhir Reddy and others for an alleged bank fraud of over Rs 4,837 crore, in a consortium led by State Bank of India.
The Hyderabad-based firm, which had executed major projects across the country, is under liquidation due to mounting debts and defaults. In July 2019, National Company Law Tribunal ordered liquidation after the revival plan failed.
The federal agency has conducted searches since Wednesday morning at the residential and official premises of the directors of IVRCL at Hyderabad which led to recovery of several incriminating documents.
Other people named in CBI’s first information report include R Balarami Reddy, who is a joint managing director of the company and few bankers.
ALSO READ: Unacademy buys test prep platform NeoStencil to expand small-town presence
The case was registered following the complaint from SBI. It was alleged that the (accused) in connivance with unknown public servants and others defrauded the consortium of public sector banks, CBI spokesperson said.
Other than SBI, IDBI Bank, Canara Bank, Andhra Bank, Corporation Bank, EXIM Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Union Bank of India are the part of the consortium which has faced the huge loss.
CBI further alleged that the borrower company represented by its directors had availed various credit limits from a consortium of banks, without repaying the loan amount.
CBI cites the forensic audit report ordered by the banks consortium, which said that the company made payments to related parties through Letter of credit without recording any purchase transactions in the books and routed the funds to the account of the company and thereby misappropriated the bank funds.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU