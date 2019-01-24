CBI names former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar in Videocon loan case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has charged former ICICI chief Chanda Kochhar, her husband and Videocon group MD in connection with alleged cheating and irregularities in loans sanctioned by the bank to Videocon group in 2012, officials said Thursday.

The CBI Thursday carried out searches at multiple locations, including the offices of Videocon group in Mumbai and Aurangabad, offices of Nupower Renewables Pvt Limited, a company run by Deepak Kochhar, and Supreme Energy after registering a case.

"It was alleged that the accused sanctioned certain loans to private in a criminal conspiracy with others to cheat ICICI bank," said a CBI spokesperson.

The agency has also named Nupower Renewables, Supreme Energy, Videocon International Electronics Ltd and Videocon Industries limited as accused in the FIR registered under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and provisions of prevention of corruption act, they said.

Dhoot allegedly invested crores of rupees in Nupower months after the Videocon group got Rs 3,250 crore as loan from in 2012.

The CBI’s action comes 10 months after it started a preliminary enquiry (PE) against Dhoot, and other unidentified people in March 2018.

A PE is a precursor before the agency lodges an FIR to probe criminal charges on the basis of evidence collected during the former exercise.