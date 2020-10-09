CCI dismisses unfair business practices complaint against Hindalco, Vedanta

-
ALSO READ
1 out of 5 combinations given approval under 'green channel' route: CCI
CCI rejects complaint against Swiggy; suggests disclosures on pricing
Tata Steel, SKF and Schaeffler units colluded on prices of bearings: CCI
API Holdings' proposed 100% acquisition of Medlife gets CCI's approval
CCI rejects petition alleging WhatsApp using clout to enter payment space
-
Fair trade regulator CCI on Thursday dismissed a complaint against Hindalco Industries Ltd and Vedanta Ltd alleging unfair business practices with respect to copper products.
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) closed the matter as the informant was not able to substantiate the allegations made against the firms. The informant alleged cartelisation in determining prices of certain copper products in India by the firms, sharing of market of certain copper products by way of allocation of customers and engagement in bid rigging and collusive bidding.
The informant stated that Hindalco is the metals flagship company of Aditya Birla Group and is the leading supplier of copper rods and other copper products in India, while Vedanta is a globally diversified and natural resources company with interests in iron ore, steel, copper, aluminium, power and oil.
The firms along with state-owned Hindustan Copper Ltd are the only three domestic producers in India, engaged in the production of refined copper, it added.
As per the informant, Hindalco and Vedanta control around 85-90 per cent of domestic demand and 75-80 per cent of the domestic supply, respectively, giving them a virtual stranglehold on supplies in the Indian market.
The regulator said mere price parallelism in itself is not sufficient to order probe in the absence of any other material on record to substantiate collusion or concert between the entities.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU