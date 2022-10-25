Balancing innovation and fair play needed: CCI chairman Ashok Kumar Gupta

The Commission of India (CCI) has discovered prominent digital tech giants are using their ecosystem to stifle through a network effect. Ashok Kumar Gupta, outgoing chairman, tells Shrimi Choudhary the regulator wants to ensure that every player gets an equal and fair chance to succeed in its segment while ensuring that it doesn’t use the network effect to push smaller players out of markets. He says the new Bill, being reviewed by a parliamentary panel, will provide greater certainty to new-age businesses. Edited excerpts: