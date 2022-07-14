ACC June quarter net profit down 60% to Rs 227 cr; revenue rises 15%

-
ALSO READ
What is the difference between Embedded Value and Enterprise Value?
Election results 2022: Modi hails BJP cadre for winning 4 out of 5 states
Pfizer net profit rises 2% at Rs 144 crore in December quarter
What UltraTech and JSW Cement plan to do after losing Holcim deal to Adani
Nokia India sales fall 15% to 250 million euro in December quarter
-
Cement maker ACC Ltd on Thursday reported 60.07 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 227.35 crore for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.
The company, which follows January-December financial year, posted a profit of Rs 569.45 crore in April-June a year ago, ACC said in a BSE filing.
Total revenue from operations during the quarter under review was Rs 4,468.42 crore as against Rs 3,884.94 crore in the year-ago period.
Total expenses were at Rs 4,221.74 crore as compared with Rs 3,175.47 crore earlier.
Shares of ACC on Thursday settled at Rs 2,154.50 apiece on the BSE, down 0.83 per cent from the previous close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU