Centre receives multiple bids for PDIL privatisation: Tuhin Kanta Pandey

The Centre has received multiple bids to acquire Projects & Development India (PDIL), taking the process to the next stage, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Thursday.

“Multiple expressions of interest (EoIs) received for of PDIL. The transaction moves ahead to the next stage,” Pandey said in a tweet.

Now, the interested buyers will be given access to the consultancy and engineering company’s financials for due diligence. The deadline to submit EOIs was extended to February 28 from January 31, and the bids had to opened on the same day.