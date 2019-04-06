CEOs globally support our stand against protectionism: Nasscom chairman

Keshav Murugesh, the new chairman of Nasscom, takes over at a time when the information technology (IT) industry is going through a transformation. FY20 is the first year when the IT industry body has discontinued the long-followed practice of giving the annual growth guidance for the sector.

At the same time, the angel tax has created concerns in the start-up ecosystem. Amid this, Murugesh, who is also chief executive officer (CEO) of business process management (BPM) firm WNS Global Services, tells Debasis Mohapatra Nasscom’s focus areas will be on skilling and reskilling of Indian ...