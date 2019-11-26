Chandra's exit from Zee is an example of how to handle crisis with dignity

The ‘so sad’, ‘end of an era’ commentary around Subhash Chandra’s resignation as Zee chairman is misplaced. What makes the 69-year-old Chandra a good entrepreneur — his restlessness and ability to take risks — is what has led to this situation. When they worked these qualities created the Rs 30,000-crore Essel Group from a defunct dal mill.

When they didn't, they landed his group in a debt crisis, with the promoter family pledging its stake in Zee Entertainment. The debtors called in their money and Chandra lost control of Zee. Big ...