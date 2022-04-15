Chandrasekaran conducts major reshuffle in Air India's top management

-
ALSO READ
Tata Sons chairman Chandrasekaran takes pilot seat till Air India gets CEO
Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran calls on PM ahead of Air India handover
Tata Sons to infuse additional Rs 2,420 crore in Tata Tele by March
Tata Sons may remove age limit for Tata Trusts nominees on its board
Post Air India takeover, Tata Sons chief promises a 'world class airline'
-
Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran Friday effected a major reshuffle in the top management of recently-acquired airline, with Nipun Aggarwal appointed as Chief Commercial Officer and Suresh Dutt Tripathi as Chief Human Resources Officer.
Aggarwal, who is also Senior Vice President at Tata Sons, replaces Air India veteran Meenakshi Malik, while Tripathi, who was Vice President of Human Resources at Tata Steel from 2012 to 2021, succeeds AI's Amrita Sharan.
The order was issued by Chandrasekaran, who is also the chairman of Tata Sons.
Malik and Sharan were on Friday appointed as Advisors to the CEO of Air India, according to a company communication.
As the Tata Group is yet to appoint the CEO of Air India, Malik and Sharan will currently be advisors to Chandrasekaran, it mentioned.
Satya Ramaswamy, who has worked at Tata Consultancy Services before, was on Friday appointed as Chief Digital and Technology Officer at Air India, the order stated.
Rajesh Dogra was appointed as the Head of Customer Experience and Ground Handling at Air India, it mentioned.
Air India veteran R S Sandhu will continue to hold the charge of Chief of Operations at Air India, it noted.
Another Air India veteran Vinod Hejmadi will continue to hold the charge as Chief Financial Officer, it mentioned.
"The new appointees will exercise the powers of functional/departmental heads as per the delegation of authority. We wish them all the very best in their new role," Chandrasekaran stated in the order.
After a competitive bidding process, the government had on October 8 last year sold Air India to Talace Private Limited -- a subsidiary of the Tata group's holding company -- for Rs 18,000 crore.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU