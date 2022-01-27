Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran calls on PM ahead of Air India handover

chairman called on Prime Minister on Thursday ahead of the official handover of to the Tata Group.

Later, Chandrasekaran also visited the headquarters.

"Shri N Chandrasekaran, the Chairman of called on PM @narendramodi," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted, along with a photograph of the meeting.

After a competitive bidding process, the government had on October 8 last year sold to Talace Private Limited, a subsidiary of the Tata Group's holding company, for Rs 18,000 crore.

Air India was started by the Tata Group in 1932. However, after the country got independence, the airline was nationalised in 1953 by the then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

