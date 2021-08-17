JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Lupin bets big on inhalation segment, plans to enter Chinese market

Zupee's valuation crosses $500 million, raises $30 million funding
Business Standard

Charting growth: Acute therapy drugs make a comeback in July, shows data

But a fall in doctor visits hit acute therapy drugs. July saw a major turnaround

Topics
drugs | Pharma | Chronic therapy

Sohini Das  |  Mumbai 

Pharma, medicine, drugs, Pharmaceuticals
Photo: Shutterstock

Acute therapy drugs, ones that have episodic use, had seen a sharp fall in demand once the pandemic hit. Chronic medicines such as anti-diabetic & cardiac drugs showed resilience as patients continued to refill prescriptions.

But a fall in doctor visits hit acute therapy drugs. July saw a major turnaround.

India Ratings Research analysis showed that therapies such as anti-infectives, analgesic mand respiratory drugs witnessed sales growth of 30.2 per cent YoY, 24.1 per cent YoY, and 22.8 per cent YoY, respectively.

chart


chart

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, August 17 2021. 00:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.