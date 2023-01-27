JUST IN
Glenmark Life Sciences profit rises 1% in Dec quarter on API strength
Chemicals maker Anupam Rasayan India Ltd Q3 net profit jumps to 43.61%

Chemicals maker Anupam Rasayan India Ltd on Friday posted a 43.61 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 54.43 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Chemicals maker Anupam Rasayan India Ltd Q3 net profit jumps to 43.61%
Chemicals maker Anupam Rasayan India Ltd Q3 net profit jumps to 43.61% (Photo: PTI)

Chemicals maker Anupam Rasayan India Ltd on Friday posted a 43.61 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 54.43 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 37.90 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

Total revenue on a consolidated basis increased to Rs 388.78 crore during October-December quarter of 2022-23 from Rs 271.12 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses remained higher at Rs 313.45 crore as against 211.80 crore in the said period.

Commenting on the performance, Anupam Rasayan Managing Director Anand Desai said: ...despite unavailability of the certain capacities during the quarter, we were able to deliver growth on YoY basis. If you adjust the deferred revenue due to capacity constrain then our growth would have been around 25 per cent during the quarter."

On January 4, the company restarted operations in one of its two plants post receipt of revocation of closure order. With regard to the other plant, the company is in the process of completing the required formalities, the filing added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, January 27 2023. 14:47 IST

`
