Chinese lenders demand at least $2.1 billion from Anil Ambani's RCom

-
ALSO READ
Anil Ambani's bankruptcy filing may have a clear winner, his elder brother
Exim Bank to raise up to $3 billion through capital markets in FY20
Cabinet approves Rs 6,000-crore capital infusion in state-owned Exim Bank
Apple battles weak iPhone demand in China with interest free financing
Mukesh Ambani bails out Anil in Ericsson payout case day before SC deadline
-
Chinese lenders, including China Development Bank, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Exim Bank of China, have demanded at least $2.1 billion from Anil Ambani’s Reliance Communications, that slid into bankruptcy earlier this year.
State-owned China Development Bank, with loans worth Rs 9,860 crore ($1.4 billion) was the biggest creditor to the indebted telecom company, according to a filing made by the company to stock exchanges.
Exim Bank of China sought payment of Rs 3,360 billion, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China claimed Rs 1,554 crore, according to the filing.
The country's bankruptcy court is hearing lenders, and the former billionaire’s telecom firm as it attempts to find buyers for the company’s assets and pay debt. Anil Ambani’s older sibling Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio Infocomm had earlier offered to purchase RCom’s assets in a Rs 17,300 crore deal, which would have helped partly pay off lenders. The deal fell through after encountering regulatory hurdles.
Mukesh Ambani had in March helped his younger brother avert the risk of being jailed by making an $80 million payment on his behalf to the local unit of Ericsson AB for past maintenance services.
Reliance Communications on Monday released list of financial creditors that are claiming Rs 57,382 crore under bankruptcy proceedings.
Investment bank VTB Capital of Russia has also featured in the list with a claim of Rs 511 crore while Standard Chartered Bank (London), Deutsche Bank (Hong Kong), DBS Bank and Emirates NBD Bank are among other foreign institutions in the financial creditors chart.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU