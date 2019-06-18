Chinese lenders demand at least $2.1 billion from Anil Ambani's RCom

Chinese lenders, including China Development Bank, and Exim Bank of China, have demanded at least $2.1 billion from Anil Ambani’s Reliance Communications, that slid into bankruptcy earlier this year.

State-owned China Development Bank, with loans worth Rs 9,860 crore ($1.4 billion) was the biggest creditor to the indebted telecom company, according to a filing made by the company to stock exchanges.

sought payment of Rs 3,360 billion, while claimed Rs 1,554 crore, according to the filing.

The country's bankruptcy court is hearing lenders, and the former billionaire’s telecom firm as it attempts to find buyers for the company’s assets and pay debt. Anil Ambani’s older sibling Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio Infocomm had earlier offered to purchase RCom’s assets in a Rs 17,300 crore deal, which would have helped partly pay off lenders. The deal fell through after encountering regulatory hurdles.

Mukesh had in March helped his younger brother avert the risk of being jailed by making an $80 million payment on his behalf to the local unit of AB for past maintenance services.

Reliance Communications on Monday released list of financial creditors that are claiming Rs 57,382 crore under bankruptcy proceedings.

Investment bank of has also featured in the list with a claim of Rs 511 crore while Standard Chartered Bank (London), Deutsche Bank (Hong Kong), DBS Bank and Emirates NBD Bank are among other foreign institutions in the financial creditors chart.