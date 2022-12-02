JUST IN
Chip shortage to cause bigger hit to Dec production: Maruti Suzuki India

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country's top carmaker, said on Friday it expected a shortage of electronic components to impact its production in December more than in recent months

Reuters  |  BENGALURU 

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country's top carmaker, said on Friday it expected a shortage of electronic components to impact its production in December more than in recent months.

The company's production in November, which also saw a "minor impact" due to the shortage, rose 5% year-on-year to 152,786 units, but was at the lowest level since June.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 17:26 IST

