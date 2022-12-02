Chip shortage to cause bigger hit to Dec production: Maruti Suzuki India

-
ALSO READ
Maruti Alto K10 2022 Launched: Timing, prices, specs and highlights
How China became ground zero for auto chip shortage over past 2 years
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launched: Check prices, specifications, and more
Carmakers feel chip crisis easing as global economic growth slows
Maruti Suzuki Q1 preview: PAT may soar up to 300% YoY on low base
-
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country's top carmaker, said on Friday it expected a shortage of electronic components to impact its production in December more than in recent months.
The company's production in November, which also saw a "minor impact" due to the shortage, rose 5% year-on-year to 152,786 units, but was at the lowest level since June.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 17:26 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU