Maruti Suzuki to hike prices of its models from January amid cost pressure

-
ALSO READ
Maruti Alto K10 2022 Launched: Timing, prices, specs and highlights
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launched: Check prices, specifications, and more
Cost pressure may spike default rates among lower-rated firms: Crisil
Maruti Suzuki Q1 preview: PAT may soar up to 300% YoY on low base
Maruti Suzuki plans price hike in Jan due to inflation-led cost pressure
-
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Friday said it will increase prices of its models with effect from next month.
In a regulatory filing, the company said it continues to witness increased cost pressure driven by overall inflation and recent regulatory requirements.
While the company makes maximum effort to reduce cost and partially offset the increase, it has become imperative to pass on some of the impact through a price increase, it added.
The company has planned the price increase in January 2023 which shall vary across models, the auto major said without disclosing the exact quantum of the increase.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 15:57 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU