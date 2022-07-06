CIL aims to conclude wage pact for non-exec workforce at earliest: Govt

-
State-owned Coal India Limited (CIL) is aiming to conclude wage pact for its non-executive workforce at the earliest, according to an official statement.
"Coal India Ltd (CIL) has held five meetings under NCWA XI so far. Negotiations for mutually agreeable pact (is) in progress," the Ministry of Coal said in the statement on Wednesday.
According to the ministry, the company aims to conclude the wage pact of its non-executive workforce at the earliest in a mutually agreeable manner.
CIL maintains amicable and harmonious relations with its Unions and strives to avoid any discordance or strikes in view of the importance of the coal sector in the country. The negotiations are in progress and it usually takes time to conclude the pact, the ministry said.
"It is pertinent to mention that CIL was the first CPSU in the country to have successfully concluded the previous three wage agreements. Keeping up this tradition, CIL hopes to quickly seal the wage pact this time as well," the statement said.
