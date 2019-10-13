Cipla looks at digital media for expanding footprint and reach customers

The home grown drug maker is using the targeting power of digital media to create small patient communities, focusing on the diseases served by its brands. In the process it is getting around old restrictive marketing rules for medicines and beating a direct path to the consumer, hoping to expand its circle of patients and influence.

After a sustained campaign around asthma, Cipla is now focusing on prostate gland disorder, advertising its expertise in the area and targeting 50-plus males in the campaign. Such efforts help expand the market by getting previously undiagnosed individuals ...