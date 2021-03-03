Cipla's Gulf arm to sell 4 biosimilar medicines in Australia, New Zealand

-
ALSO READ
Cipla expects surge in demand for respiratory drugs, inhalers in winter
Cipla settles blood cancer drug litigation with Bristol Myers in US
Nifty Pharma index surges 4%; Sun Pharma, Cipla hit 52-week highs
Steady sales, Covid-treatment portfolio could drive pharma rerating
Cardiac, vitamin drugs see pharma sales rebound with 4.5% growth in Sept
-
Drug major Cipla on Tuesday said itsGulf subsidiary is expanding its partnership with Alvotech for the marketing and distribution of four biosimilar medicines in Australia and New Zealand.
Cipla Gulf FZ LCCis expanding its partnership with Alvotech for the marketing and distribution of four biosimilar medicines in Australia and New Zealand, the company said in a regulatory filing.
As part of this strategic alliance, Cipla Gulf will be responsible for commercialisation of patented biosimilars of the biologic medicine brands -- Aflibercept, Ustekimumab,Denosumab and Golimumab.
"These are leading products covering therapeutic categories across immunology, osteoporosis, oncology as well as ophthalmology," the company said.
Cipla said the products are developed and manufactured by Alvotech and will be distributed by Cipla Gulf through Australia and New Zealand distribution networks.These innovative products recorded USD 700 million in aggregate 2020 sales in Australia.
Cipla Gulf had previously entered into a similar agreement with Alvotech in July 2019 for the commercialisation of AVT02, an adalimumab biosimilar, in select emerging markets.
Nishant Saxena, CEO, International Business (Europe & Emerging Markets), Cipla, said, "Ensuring access to critical medicines is core to our purpose of 'Caring for Life' and this partnership is a step in that direction. We believe Alvotech's products will enhance our biosimilars pipeline and allow us to establish a pantherapy presence in the specialties segment, improving our footprint in this strategic Australia market.
Shares of Cipla were trading 0.37 per cent higher at Rs 792.40 apiece on the BSE.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU