BCG, McKinsey emerge as top recruiters in Cluster 1 of IIM-A placements

The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and McKinsey emerged top recruiters in the first cluster of the final placements process at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad.
BCG and McKinsey made 32 and 30 job offers, respectively for the PGP class of 2021.
Unlike many other B-schools, IIM Ahmedabad follows a cluster system of final placements process where sectors are invited in cohorts at regular intervals.
The first cluster of the final placement process comprised four cohorts – investment banking & markets, management consulting, advisory consulting and private equity, venture capital & asset management.
Apart from BCG and McKinsey, regular recruiters included Accenture Strategy, American Express, Analysys Mason, Arthur D. Little, Avendus, Bain & Co., Boston Consulting Group, Citi, Credit Suisse, GEP Consulting, Goldman Sachs, IBM, HSBC, Kearney, KPMG, Mastercard, McKinsey & Company, Monitor Deloitte, Nomura, Oliver Wyman, Praxis, PWC & The Xander Group among others.
Consulting firms, offering management consulting roles across geographies, including Middle East, continue to hire in large numbers.
Including pre-placement offers (PPOs), finance firms offered roles in investment banking, private equity, venture capital and capital markets across functions and geographies including Singapore.
Other top offers included Nomura making the highest number of offers, including PPOs at 7, closely followed by Goldman Sachs and Bank of America – Merrill Lynch with five offers in the finance cohort.
The second cluster will be held on March 5, 2021.
