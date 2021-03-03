Cipla's Gulf arm to sell 4 biosimilar medicines in Australia, New Zealand

JUST IN
Business Standard

BS Reporter 

Cipla

Mumbai-based drug major Cipla said its Gulf subsidiary is expanding its partnership with Alvotech for the marketing and distribution of four biosimilar medicines in Australia and New Zealand that had an aggregate sales of $700 mn in 2020 in Australia.
Cipla stock went up by almost 3 per cent on Tuesday.
First Published: Wed, March 03 2021. 03:57 IST

