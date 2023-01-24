Citi names Aditya Bagree markets head for India, South Asia cluster

Citi on Tuesday said that it has appointed Aditya Bagree as head of markets for Citi India and the South Asia cluster which consists of Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Bagree will report to Citi India’s CEO Ashu Khullar and Citi’s Asia Pacific head of markets, Julia Raiskin.

Bagree, who is now part of the Citi leadership team for India and the Asia Pacific markets operating committee, will also take over as country treasurer from Badrinivas NC, who was recently appointed as head of markets treasury for Citi Asia Pacific.

Among Bagree’s areas of responsibility are developing and implementing regional product delivery strategies for India and the South Asia cluster. Badrinivas will now be based in Singapore and is part of the markets treasury global leadership team, the bank said.