Citicorp Finance reworking business strategy to focus on corporate lending

-
ALSO READ
Decoded: Should you try peer-to-peer lending to maximise your returns?
P2P lending is for those with a high risk appetite, say analysts
TMS, Ep 11: New auto-debit rules, RIL board member row, markets in H1, FY22
Indiabulls Housing Finance books Rs 500 crore of co-lending business
Paytm files DRHP for Rs 16,600-cr IPO; fresh issue size at Rs 8,300 cr
-
Citicorp Finance (India) (CFIL) is reworking its business strategy to focus on corporate lending in the country. This follows Citigroup’s decision to exit consumer finance in India.
Besides corporate loans, which have a 13 per cent share in its asset books, CFIL continues to offer other institutional lending products.
Rating agency CRISIL, while reviewing CFIL, said the company will continue to play a strategic role in India and complement Citigroup’s suite of offerings. It affirmed its ‘AAA’ rating on the bank facilities of CFIL.
The ratings factor in the comfortable capitalisation of CFIL, supported by low non-performing assets (NPAs) and its diversified resource profile. It also takes into account the expectation of strong support from parent Citibank N.A.
Banking sources said Citigroup is in an advanced stage to sell its consumer business unit in India.
The rating agency said a recent global strategic review has impacted the consumer financing business of CFIL, which comprises asset-backed finance and personal loans. These constituted around 38 per cent of the asset book (loans plus investment in debentures) of Rs 8,318 crore as on March 31, 2021.
In addition, CFIL also offers loan against securities (LAS) under the Margin Security-Backed Finance (MSBF) segment.
Since the exit announcement, Citicorp Finance has steadily run down the personal loans and LAS book while increasing disbursements of corporate loans.
As on September 30, 2021, CFIL’s asset book stood at Rs 6,447 crore with Rs 34 per cent comprising corporate loans and 17 per cent investments in debentures.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU