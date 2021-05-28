City Union Bank reports fourth quarter net profit at Rs 111.18 crore

Private sector has reported net profit at Rs 111.18 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2021.

The Tamil Nadu-based bank had reported a net loss at Rs 95.29 crore during corresponding quarter previous year, the said in a BSE filing.

For the year ending March 31, 2021, net profits of the bank grew to Rs 592.82 crore from Rs 476.31 crore.

Total income for the quarter ending March 31, 2021 was at Rs 1,121.43 crore as compared to Rs 1,220.98 crore registered in the same quarter last year.

For the year ending March 31, 2021, total income stood at Rs 4,839.45 crore as against Rs 4,848.54 crore during corresponding period last year.

