Client-specific risks a trip factor for IT companies, says analyst

Client-specific issues have started to show up in the information technology (IT) services sector, and these may create growth bumps. Analysts said the decision of Deutsche Bank to exit most of its investment banking business, apart from uncertainty over the business prospects of Huawei, were examples.

With possibly significant adverse impact on many big companies. Sources say Deutsche Bank’s annual IT outsourcing spending, around $6 billion a few years before, has come down in recent years due to insourcing. The German bank still outsources $1 billion of its IT service work ...