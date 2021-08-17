Climate Group appoints Sumant Sinha as trustee on UK board for 3 years

-
London-based Climate Group on Tuesday announced the appointment of Sumant Sinha, chairman and managing director of domestic renewable energy company ReNew Power, as a trustee on its UK board for three years.
Besides, Meryam Omi, head (sustainability and responsible investment strategy) at Legal and General Investment Management (LGIM), has also joined as a trustee on the board of the non-profit organisation.
In a statement issued here, Climate Group said it welcomes the two new trustees, Meryam Omi and Sumant Sinha, to the UK board.
Joan MacNaughton, chair of the board of Climate Group, said: "We are delighted to welcome Sumant and Meryam to Climate Group's UK board, strengthening our links and understanding with the global investment industry, and also with important renewable investors in India, a country that is central to the global energy transition away from fossil fuels."
The addition of Omi's expertise in financial services comes at an opportune time.
MacNaughton said India is also facing change at the moment, looking for ways to rebuild post the pandemic in a resilient and sustainable way. Sinha already plays a key role in advising the Climate Group in India. His expertise will also contribute to activities in the UK.
"I'm delighted to join the board of Climate Group, which has been driving companies to embrace and achieve ambitious targets to create the net-zero carbon future.
"With experience of engaging with companies and creating sustainable investments, I hope to add value to the critical discussions and help find solutions for the low carbon transitions," Omi said.
On his appointment, Sinha said, "I am delighted to be part of the board of trustees of the Climate Group. I have been associated with Climate Group for the past three years and I believe their work is crucial in strengthening the collaborative efforts in meeting the Paris Agreement goals and mitigating the impact of climate change on global communities."
Founded in 2003, Climate Group is an international non-profit organisation with offices in London, New York and New Delhi. It works in the area of climate action. It works with governments and business leaders and decision makers with the goal of achieving a world of net-zero carbon emission by 2050.
