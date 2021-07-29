Cloud-garage startup Fixcraft raises $1 million in pre-series A round

-
Fixcraft, a cloud-garage car servicing startup, has raised $1 million in Pre Series A round in equity led by marquee angel investor and debt led by Ubiquity Capital.
The round saw participation from noted Founders from the Indian startup ecosystem Amit Lakhotia (CE0, Park Plus), Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl (COO, BharatPe), Shashvat Nakrani (Co-founder, BharatPe), Rohit Kapoor (CEO, Oyo India and SEA) Maninder Gulati (Global CSO, Oyo), Deepak Jain (Partner, Bain & Co), Ashish Goel (Founder CEO, UrbanLadder), Akshay Saxena (Co-founder, Avanti Fellows), Anshoo Sharma (Co-founder, MagicPin) Manu Jain (Founder, Carbun8), Sumit Jain (Unacademy) and other prominent startup founders.
The start-up will utilise the funds to widen its presence in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, as per the immediate plans and in strengthening the operations and technology teams. The brand has already serviced 3,500 customers till date and plans to double the number by the end of the financial year 2021-22.
“Auto Repair industry has been in a dire need of a tech enabled player to handle the lack of trust and high cost of repair and service. We had a 400 per cent YoY growth, and are targeting to maintain the momentum across our B2C and B2B channels equally. We will be looking to invest heavily on technology to continue our mission to be the most trusted brand in Automotive sector,” said Vivek Sharma, Founder, and CEO, Fixcraft.
Fixcraft was started by Sharma, Abhishek Goyal Co-founder & COO, and Inderjeet Rao, Co-founder & CTO in October 2018. The Delhi-NCR based young startup has raised $1.5 million in total till now which includes the current round and had raised its previous round in 2020 from Angel List syndicate led by Rishab Malik, (Co-founder, Droom)
“Fundamentally sound businesses are something which we have always believed in and have backed in the past. Fixcraft’s laser sharp focus on unit economics and technology adoption is something we believe will help them stand out and come out as winners," Nikhil Bhandarkar, Managing Director, Ubiquity Capital.
