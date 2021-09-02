Coal India chairman lays foundation stone of Rs 285-cr connectivity project

-
ALSO READ
Coal India alive, sensitive to need of environmental protection: Chairman
Dues not a concern but we've to think of financial stability: CIL chairman
Coal India to pump in Rs 14,000 crore in first-mile connectivity projects
Not yet thought of cancelling Goa board exams: CM Pramod Sawant
CIL chairman lays foundation stone of MCL's Rs 285 crore FMC project
-
Coal India Chairman Pramod Agrawal has laid the foundation stone of a Rs 285.05-crore first-mile connectivity project, according to a statement by the coal ministry released on Thursday.
Carrying forward the vision of sustainable mining, Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd, a Coal India arm, is implementing nine FMC projects to provide pollution-free state-of-the-art rake loading system at a total capital expenditure of Rs 3,600 crore.
This will also generate a despatch capacity of 126 million tonnes per year, expected to be achieved by the year 2024, the ministry said in a statement.
The chairman also commissioned four 100 tonne dumpers and one mobile water sprinkler at Samleshwari open cast project (OCP), the statement added.
"The chairman...laid the foundation stone for Rs 285.05 crore first-mile connectivity (FMC) project, Lajkura SILO, which would add 15 million tonnes per annum despatch capacity to the Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd," the statement said.
The ministry also said an innovative Remotely Piloted Aircraft System was inauguarted at Coal India arm MCL.
"In a first, in Coal India Ltd (CIL)...an innovative Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) at Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) was inaugurated yesterday (on Wednesday)," it said.
This state-of-the-art initiative will enable Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) to access real-time video through the internet and pave the way for other allied potential use-cases of drones in mines, the coal ministry said in a statement.
MCL was the first coal company to introduce environment-friendly surface mining technology in 1999. The biggest fleet of 66 surface miners is contributing 95 per cent of the company's total coal production.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU