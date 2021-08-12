Coal India to pump in Rs 14,000 crore in first-mile connectivity projects

-
ALSO READ
CIL Q4 net marginally down at Rs 4,589 cr; declares Rs 3.5 final dividend
Coal quality and quantity issues surface again; CIL denies grade slippage
Expansion in newer business will reduce funding dependence: Coal India CMD
CIL to continue with fuel supply to power plants under import substitution
CIL board approves increase in coal evacuation facility charges
-
Coal India will be infusing Rs 14,000 crore till FY25 in first-mile connectivity infrastructure in two phases, officials said on Thursday.
CIL said it has taken steps to upgrade the mechanised coal transportation and loading system under 'First Mile Connectivity' projects. In phase-I, 35 projects had been tendered out of which four projects of 30 MTPA have been commissioned.
Total capacity involved in this is 414.5 MTPA.
In phase-II, 14 projects with total capacity 100 MTPA will be taken up which will require an investment of Rs 3,500 crore, the miner said.
Meanwhile, Coal India plans to clear 18 mining projects having a capacity of 144 million tonne to be approved in FY22.
Out of this, two mining projects had been approved by CIL and its subsidiaries in the first quarter of FY22 with a rated capacity of 36 MTPA and sanctioned capital of Rs 3,389.95 crore.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU