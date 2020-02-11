Coal India net profit slips 14% in December quarter to Rs 3,922 crore

Mining major Ltd on Tuesday reported a 14-per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit for the December quarter at Rs 3,921.8 crore.

Net sales stood at Rs 21,566.41 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 23,385.43 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, said in a release.

The Kolkata-based miner realised Rs 18,015 crore in October-December from fuel supply agreement (FSA) at Rs 1,411 per tonne.

Average realisation during the quarter was Rs 1,524 per tonne, the release said.