Coca-Cola India extends partnership with Sourav Ganguly as brand ambassador

Beverage major Coca-Cola India on Wednesday said it has extended partnership with former Indian skipper and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly as its ambassador for another three years.
Ganguly, now President of the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI), had earlier signed a pact with Coca-Cola in 2017.
Coca-Cola India and South-West Asia Vice President and Head-Marketing Arnab Roy said the extension of this partnership was a natural decision for the compass.
Ganguly has undoubtedly emerged as one of the most iconic and strongest voices in sports in his diverse roles through the years, he added.
Our association with him goes back to as early as 1997 when he was first signed as the Coca-Cola brand ambassador. Since then, Sourav has always been a part of the larger Coca-Cola family, leading and advising us on many programs, including some key grassroot initiatives, Roy said.
Sourav Ganguly said: I am extremely delighted to extend this partnership further and look forward to doing some great work in promoting the brand. Coca-Cola has decided to increase their footprints and involvement in Indian sport in a much broader prospect than it was before. This is great news for Indian sport.
The US-based company has a long history of sponsoring major sporting events around the world. It operates in the country through its power brands like Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, ThumsUp, Fanta, among others.
Its brand ThumsUp was also a worldwide partner at the Olympic Games, recently held in Tokyo this year.
It was also the first FMCG brand to partner with the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.
