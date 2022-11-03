Cochin Shipyard receives Rs 1,000 crore order from European client

-
-
Cochin Shipyard has received an order of about Rs 1,000 crore to construct vessels from a European client, the company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.
The completion time for the project is 35 months, it said.
"CSL has bagged an international order for constructing 2 nos of Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (CSOV) from a European Client, with an option to build 4 more of such vessels to be exercised by the Owner within a period of one year," the filing said.
These vessels are intended for the services of offshore wind farm installations towards their commissioning and maintenance.
"These specialised vessels are being contracted for the first time in the country. The estimated project cost for the firm order is approximately Rs 1,000 crore and the project completion time is 35 months," the filing said.
First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 22:41 IST
