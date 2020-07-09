Cognizant CMD Ramkumar Ramamoorthy puts in papers after 23-year stint

IT major Chairman and Managing Director Ramkumar Ramamoorthy has resigned from the company after a 23-year stint. He has taken over as the CMD of the Nasdaq-listed firm's Indian arm in 2019. Accenture veteran Andy Stafford is replacing him, said sources. Pradeep Shilige, Head of Global Delivery has also put in his papers.

While Ramamoorthy was not available for comment, people close to him said that he wanted to pursue his personal interest in the field of education.





ALSO READ: MF industry witnesses steep cuts in fresh allocations to equity schemes

Brian Humphries, chief executive officer of Cognizant, said in a note to the employees, "After 23 years with the company, Ramkumar Ramamoorthy, Chairman and Managing Director, India, has decided to retire from Cognizant, effective July 17, 2020."

“I would like to thank Ramkumar for his successful tenure here, for his many contributions over the years, and for being a passionate brand ambassador of with our multiple external stakeholders. We are particularly grateful for Ramkumar’s leadership role during the pandemic, where he ensured associate health and safety and effectuated the transition to work from home,” he added.