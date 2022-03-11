Prabha Narasimhan to join Colgate-Palmolive India as MD and CEO

-
Colgate Palmolive (India)’s nomination & remuneration committee has recommended the name of Prabha Narasimhan as its next MD and CEO to the board of directors for her appointment effective from September 1, the company has said in its filing.
This comes after Colgate Palmolive (India)’s current MD and CEO Ram Raghavan was elevated to the position of president of enterprise Oral Care for Colgate Palmolive Company, the parent Company of Colgate-Palmolive (India), and will be based out of its headquarters in New York with effect from April 16.
Raghavan has informed the company of his decision with effect from April 15.
