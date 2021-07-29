Colgate-Palmolive June quarter PAT up 18% to Rs 233 cr, sales up 12%

-
ALSO READ
Bull Spread strategy on Colgate Palmolive by Nandish Shah of HDFC Sec
Colgate-Palmolive shifts focus as Dabur, Patanjali ride herbal wave
Colgate-Palmolive India Q4 net profit jumps 54% to Rs 314.6 crore
For direct taxes, Budget 2021 has largely maintained status quo
Global minimum tax may impact India's special rate on manufacturing firms
-
Personal-care products major Colgate-Palmolive India reported a 17.7 per cent year-on-year jump in its profit after tax (PAT) for the April-June quarter. The Mumbai-based firm’s PAT stood at Rs 233.2 crore, up from Rs 198.2 crore during the corresponding quarter previous year.
Its net sales grew 12 per cent to Rs 1,158 crore from Rs 1,033.6 crore last year. Colgate’s sales and net profit remained 1.8 per cent and 1.9 per cent below street estimates.
During the quarter, the company's cost of material consumed rose 28.3 per cent but favourable adjustments in changes in inventories of finished goods, work-in-progress and stock-in-trade, helped it keep expenses in check. As a result, its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased 15 per cent YoY to Rs 350 crore.
Gross margin expanded by 301 bps and 148 bps over previous quarter, reflecting the price hikes taken during April-June.
“Despite the challenging external circumstances we are pleased with our sustained growth momentum across all categories. Our disciplined approach to execute against our strategic initiatives was a key driver to deliver strong results,” said Ram Raghavan, managing director at Colgate-Palmolive India.
According to him, the firm amplified consumer engagement and brought “exciting approaches to its communications and brand building efforts”. Spends on advertisement and promotional front went up 40.6 per cent YoY and 7.6 per cent q-o-q to Rs 160.2 crore.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU