Colgate-Palmolive launches toothbrush made of recycled plastic

Colgate-Palmolive has introduced a sustainable innovation to the oral care industry with launching of 100 per cent recycled plastic handle toothbrush.

The company had recently unveiled the country's first recyclable toothpaste tubes.

"We continue to innovate towards our commitment of reimagining a healthier world. Colgate ReCyclean Toothbrush is an innovation that would have felt impossible a few years back," company's VP marketing Arvind Chintamani said on Thursday.

has been working on its sustainability journey over the last decade and consistently making efforts to reduce carbon footprint by migrating to renewable energy, taking steps towards water conservation and leading in waste reduction, it said in a statement.

