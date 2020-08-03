Colliers appoints Subhankar Mitra as MD of advisory services biz in India

-

Global property consultant Colliers International on Monday said it has appointed Subhankar Mitra as the Managing Director of its advisory services business in India.
Prior to joining Colliers, Mitra, having over 24 years of experience, served at property consultant JLL, where he was the National Director for the strategic consulting division.
"His appointment comes as Colliers India Business continues to strengthen its valuation and advisory services vertical in India," it said in a statement.
