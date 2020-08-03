JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

BOI Q1FY21 pre-tax profit up 271% to Rs 1,332 cr on higher other income
Business Standard

Colliers appoints Subhankar Mitra as MD of advisory services biz in India

Global property consultant Colliers International said it has appointed Subhankar Mitra as the Managing Director of its advisory services business in India

Topics
International property consultants

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

M&A, mergers & acquisitions, merger, partnerships, Joint venture, JV

Global property consultant Colliers International on Monday said it has appointed Subhankar Mitra as the Managing Director of its advisory services business in India.

Prior to joining Colliers, Mitra, having over 24 years of experience, served at property consultant JLL, where he was the National Director for the strategic consulting division.

"His appointment comes as Colliers India Business continues to strengthen its valuation and advisory services vertical in India," it said in a statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 03 2020. 15:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU