JUST IN
Computer Age Management Services Q1 PAT up 2.4% to Rs 65 cr, revenue up 18%
SBI reports 6.7% dip in standalone net profit at Rs 6,068 cr in Jun qtr
Fortis Healthcare's consolidated net profit falls 69% to Rs 134 cr in Q1
Petronet Q1 net up 10% on processing larger volumes of imported fuel
IRB Infra net profit rises multi-fold to Rs 363 crore in June quarter
Raymond posts Q1 net profit at Rs 82 crore helped by an increase in sales
Paytm Q1 net loss widens to Rs 644 cr; revenue up 89% to Rs 1,680 cr
Shipping Corporation of India Q1 net profit falls 27.97% to Rs 114.17 crore
Q1 results: M&M's consolidated net profit jumps more than 5 times
UCO Bank net profit rises 22% to Rs 123.61 crore in June quarter
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Vistara takes Dreamliner aircraft on lease to boost international ops
Business Standard

CAMS profit up 2.4% to Rs 64.78 crore in June quarter; revenue rises 18%

The company had posted a PAT of Rs 63.24 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal, Computer Age Management Services Ltd (CAMS) said in a statement.

Topics
CAMS | Mutual Funds

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

funds
Anuj Kumar, Managing Director CAMS Ltd, said that despite the volatile market situation, individual investor confidence remained high with buoyant equity net inflows supported by predictable, strong SIP (Systematic Investment Plan) collections of nea

Registrar and transfer agent for mutual funds Computer Age Management Services on Saturday reported a 2.4 per cent growth in profit after tax to Rs 64.78 crore for the April-June quarter of this fiscal.

The company had posted a PAT of Rs 63.24 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal, Computer Age Management Services Ltd (CAMS) said in a statement.

Its revenue rose 17.6 per cent to Rs 236.65 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 201.18 crore in the three months to June 2021.

Anuj Kumar, Managing Director CAMS Ltd, said that despite the volatile market situation, individual investor confidence remained high with buoyant equity net inflows supported by predictable, strong SIP (Systematic Investment Plan) collections of nearly Rs 7,000 crore every month.

New SIPs clocking 10 lakh plus monthly registrations is another key trend pointing to mutual fund as the preferred route for long-term investors, he said.

"Our share in assets under management (AUM) is at a robust 69 per cent serving 10 of the top 15 mutual funds. Our equity AUM, despite the headwinds in the markets, expanded by 2.6 per cent quarter on quarter while our overall AUM saw a marginal decline of 1.6 per cent," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on CAMS

First Published: Sat, August 06 2022. 16:37 IST

`
.