Construction firm fined Rs 77 cr for illegal soil extraction in Maharashtra

A penalty of Rs 77 crore has been imposed on a private construction company for allegedly extracting 'murum' soil and stones illegally from various sites here in Maharashtra and using them in the construction of the Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway passing through Jalna, an official said.
A revenue department squad during a recent inspection found that the illegal extraction was done in Jamwadi, Gondegaon, Warud, Nandapur, Shrikrishna Nagar and Thar areas here, the official said on Wednesday.
Tehsildar (revenue officer) Shrikant Bhujbal issued a notice to the private company earlier this month and imposed a penalty of Rs 77 crore on it, he said.
The 701-km long eight-lane Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway, being built at the cost of Rs 55,000 crore, will pass through 10 districts, including Jalna.
