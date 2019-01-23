Construction firm JMC Projects bags orders worth Rs 507 crore; shares rise

-
ALSO READ
JMC Projects rallies 19% in two days on order win worth Rs 596 crore
Centre to roll out Rs 16,000-cr power-transmission projects in 2019
Transmission and distribution firms expect higher orders from new govts
Kalpataru Power rallies 11% on post Q2 results
India Grid Trust's Rs 3,000-crore QIP set for May-June launch
-
Civil engineering and construction firm JMC Projects (India) Wednesday said it had secured orders worth Rs 507 crore in the domestic market.
The company has received residential and commercial projects in South India totalling Rs 507 crore, JMC Projects said in a BSE filing.
"With these new orders, our total order inflow in 2018-19 has crossed Rs 5,000 crore. Our strong order book position spread across building and factory and infrastructure businesses, and sound execution capabilities will help us deliver robust performance going forward,"
JMC Projects CEO and Deputy Managing Director S K Tripathi said.
JMC Projects (India) is an arm of Kalpataru Power Transmission.
Shares of JMC Projects were trading 2.69 per cent up at Rs 91.50 apiece on BSE.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU