Construction firm JMC Projects bags orders worth Rs 507 crore; shares rise

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Representative Image
Civil engineering and construction firm JMC Projects (India) Wednesday said it had secured orders worth Rs 507 crore in the domestic market.

The company has received residential and commercial projects in South India totalling Rs 507 crore, JMC Projects said in a BSE filing.

"With these new orders, our total order inflow in 2018-19 has crossed Rs 5,000 crore. Our strong order book position spread across building and factory and infrastructure businesses, and sound execution capabilities will help us deliver robust performance going forward,"

JMC Projects CEO and Deputy Managing Director S K Tripathi said.

JMC Projects (India) is an arm of Kalpataru Power Transmission.

Shares of JMC Projects were trading 2.69 per cent up at Rs 91.50 apiece on BSE.
First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 12:15 IST

