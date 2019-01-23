Construction firm JMC Projects bags orders worth Rs 507 crore; shares rise

Civil engineering and construction firm (India) Wednesday said it had secured orders worth Rs 507 crore in the domestic market.

The company has received residential and commercial projects in totalling Rs 507 crore, said in a BSE filing.

"With these new orders, our total order inflow in 2018-19 has crossed Rs 5,000 crore. Our strong order book position spread across building and factory and infrastructure businesses, and sound execution capabilities will help us deliver robust performance going forward,"



said.

is an arm of

Shares of JMC Projects were trading 2.69 per cent up at Rs 91.50 apiece on BSE.