Viacom buys television streaming service for USD 340 mn

US group announced Tuesday a deal to buy free service TV for USD 340 million in cash to better compete as lifestyles shift to

properties include Comedy Central, MTV and Nickelodeon, as well as

"Today marks an important step forward in Viacom's evolution," said in a statement.

"As the video marketplace continues to segment, we see an opportunity to support the at a broad range of price points, including free."



Viacom is optimistic about the ad-supported market, where it plans to work with TV and a range of partners, according to Bakish.

Acquiring TV will advance Viacom strategic priorities, including "expanding its presence across next-generation distribution platforms and growing its advanced business," according to the New York-based company.

Founded in 2013, more than 100 channels of ad-supported on the internet.

The Los Angeles-based company boasts more than 12 million active monthly users, most of them using televisions connected to the internet.

content to screens through Roku, Fire TV, TV, Apple TV and PlayStation video game consoles.

The sector is being shaken up by such as Amazon, and that let people stream video on-demand rather that be tethered to costly cable or

The competition for viewers has led to maneuvering in the sector, with buying Time Warner and assets being acquired by Disney, which is launching a service of its own.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)