Construction firm NBCC posts Rs 45.61 crore profit in Sept quarter

State-owned firm on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 45.61 crore for the quarter ended September.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 90.91 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income stood at Rs 1,426.27 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year as against Rs 1,720.46 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

The board also decided to close Engineering & Consultancy Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary company of NBCC, through Winding-up.

It also approved the closure of Gulf LLC, a foreign subsidiary company of NBCC, through liqui00dation, the filing said.

