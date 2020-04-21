Coronavirus clouds Infy's prospects; firm suspends guidance over pressure

Stable operating margin in March 2020 quarter (Q4) by Tata Consultancy Services and its expectations of a recovery by the December quarter, announced last Thursday, had revived investor sentiments towards IT stocks to some extent. However, Infosys, on Monday post market hours, not only reported lower-than-expected numbers for Q4, but also indicated there is limited clarity on business recovery, a key reason why it skipped providing future guidance.

This rubbed off negatively on the entire IT sector. The Nifty IT Index and Infosys’ stock shed 3-3.4 per cent on Tuesday. While, the ...