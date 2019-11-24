Corporations are using slump to upskill talent: Korn Ferry's Monica Agrawal

From a skill point of view, how have the global and the Indian job market synergised in the past decade? Increasingly, the boundaries have been diminishing. In the last seven years, I have seen two major changes — one is that India used to be a net importer of searches.

Say, if an international bank was to set up an office in India, they would contact us through our global offices. Now, India is exporting a lot of roles because many of the Indian companies have also become truly multinational. The other is that I am actually seeing a reverse of the brain drain that India ...